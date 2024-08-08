'The Intern' set to have a Korean remake

A Korean remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway’s film 'The Intern' (2015) is in the works. It will be the first project of a new collaborative venture between Warner Bros Discovery and its former executive Jack Nguyen’s JOAT Films. The two companies have recently entered an agreement, which emphasises Korean remakes of Warner Bros Discovery’s English films.

Talking about the deal, Nguyen stated, “It should come as no surprise that I have a great deal of respect and loyalty to Warner Bros. after spending the majority of my career there. I’m honored to be entrusted with some of their valuable IP to produce high-quality local language remakes with the best filmmakers in those countries. In addition, I want to showcase new and talented filmmakers by finding ‘diamond in the rough’ projects that deserve attention on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, Nguyen is executive producing the Korean remake of the Drishyam franchise with the India-based Panorama Studios.