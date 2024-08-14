Dave Franco onboard 'Regretting You' adaptation

Dave Franco has joined the cast of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Regretting You. Set to be helmed by The Fault In Our Stars director Josh Boone and scripted by Susan McMartin, the upcoming film stars McKenna Grace and Allison Williams in lead roles.

The plot of Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (Williams), who has a complex relationship with her daughter Clara (Grace). Morgan puts her aspirations on hold to devote herself to raising Clara after becoming a young mother.

However, as Clara enters her teenage years, their bond becomes increasingly tense, particularly following the devastating loss of Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father, in a tragic accident. Franco plays Jonah, Morgan’s love interest following the loss of her husband.

Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is all set to produce the adaptation of Regretting You alongside Brunson Green and Anna Todd.