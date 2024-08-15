'Frozen 3' slated for 2027 release

Frozen 3 will hit theatres on November 24, 2027, on the occasion of Thanksgiving. Jennifer Lee, who is Disney’s chief creative officer as well as the writer and co-director of the first two Frozen films, said at the recently held D23 Expo, “There were a lot of questions coming out of Frozen 2; it will take two films to answer them,” hinting at a potential fourth instalment.

Notably, the first two instalments of Frozen were also Thanksgiving releases. A concept art of Frozen 3 was unveiled recently, which shows the characters of Elsa and Anna on horses.

The franchise consists of a voice cast led by Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as the sentient snowman Olaf. It is said to be inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen.

Meanwhile, Disney also announced that Pixar’s Hoppers will hit screens on March 6, 2026. It is a newly announced film that revolves around the body swap between a beaver and a human.