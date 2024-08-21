Wedding night horror

As Leah loses her cool and Shane gets some disturbing messages from a mysterious lady called Rose, the marriage seems on the verge of an imminent breakdown. It gets worse with the unanticipated arrival of a car in the driveway and a knock on the door by the irritating waiter John, claiming to have found the couple’s honeymoon spot through Uncle Leo’s Facebook page.

It is here that the conventions of house invasion horror kick in, with John overstaying his visit along with his bartender wife—yes, the enigmatic Ms Rose (Lorraine Farris)—ostensibly to deliver the missing cake, but in fact to blackmail the couple into financing and becoming business partners on their weird business proposition—John’s invention, a device freakier than himself, called Crumb Catcher.

From the domineering Leah to a feckless and whiny Shane, an annoying John to a cryptic Rose—none of the characters inspire any sense of connection, the reason why you neither care nor fear for anyone. In fact, the so-called element of horror turns out to be exasperating rather than scary for most of the film’s 103-minute duration.

Crumb Catcher relies heavily on sound effects, evident in the opening sequence itself, with an assortment of noises—sigh, alarm and notification sound on the mobile, opening of the door, turning of book pages, cheers and roars—milling together to create a sense of aural chaos but unable to send a chill down the spine.

However, the one inventive element in the film is the way Skotchdopole develops the screenplay as a two-hander between the two couples, with the seeds of trouble in one gradually sustained and incited progressively by the other, intrusive, extortionist, odd pair. As their bickering gets louder and irresolvable, tension begins to mount, and things start taking a welcome turn for the much-needed eerie and menacing only as the film wobbles towards the finale. The vanquishing of evil that has insinuated itself in their lives, is now the path towards deliverance for the Leah-Shane relationship.

Crumb Catcher, premiered at Fantastic Fest, had a limited release in theatres and is now set to start its streaming innings. Promising more than it is able to deliver, it’s a case of a genre indie that stops short of becoming a kitschy B Grade classic.