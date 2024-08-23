Sarah Snook’s 'All Her Fault' gets cast additions

The Peacock series All Her Fault, headlined by Sarah Snook, has added Daniel Monks, Duke McCloud and Kartiah Vergara to its main cast. The series, based on the best-selling eponymous novel by Andrea Mara, also features Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliot in prominent roles.

Monks, McCloud and Vergara will play Brian, Milo and Ana respectively in the series. While Fanning plays Jenny, Elliot will essay the role of Lia. As earlier announced, Snook takes on the role of Marissa Irvine. Touted to be a “suburban-thriller series”, the cast also includes Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña in pivotal roles as Peter, Carrie and Detective McConville respectively.

All Her Fault revolves around Marissa Irvine who experiences every parent’s worst nightmare when she goes to pick up her son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door is unfamiliar and doesn’t have Milo.

All Her Fault is written and created by Megan Gallagher. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.