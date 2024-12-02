Xavier Samuel and Sonal Sehgal to star in 'The Great Departure'

Xavier Samuel and Sonal Sehgal are all set to headline The Great Departure, a film from director Pierre Filmon, a Camera d’Or nominee.

Produced by Arvind Reddy under KVR Productions, the project recently wrapped filming in India and is currently in post-production. Sehgal penned the script during the lockdown, and it was originally titled Travellers.

The story delves into societal patriarchy, following a man and woman who meet by chance in Varanasi. Their shared road trip, filled with vastly different experiences, leads to an unexpected romance. Samuel, known for his roles in Twilight: Eclipse and Blonde, stars alongside Sehgal, who gained recognition in films like Aashayein.

The film also marks a significant milestone for KVR Productions, which is relaunching under the leadership of Arvind Reddy, the grandson of the iconic South Indian filmmaker KV Reddy.

Pierre Filmon is celebrated for his 2016 Camera d’Or-nominated documentary Close with Vilmos Zsigmond and his 2022 Venice-premiered film Jerry Schatzberg, Landscape Portrait.