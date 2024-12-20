Apple TV+ renews 'Bad Monkey' for season two

Around four months after the release of its inaugural season on Apple TV+, the streamer has renewed the Vince Vaughn-starrer series Bad Monkey for another season. Season one is an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel Bad Monkey.

The novel Razor Girl serves as a sequel to it, but the makers are yet to confirm what will form the basis for the second season of the series. Bill Lawrence created the series through his Doozer Productions banner and served as the showrunner. Vaughn also executive-produced the series alongside Lawrence.

Bad Monkey follows former Miami police officer, Andrew Yancy, who is now working as a health inspector in the Florida Keys. When he discovers a human arm washed ashore, he becomes part of a murder investigation.

To return to police work, he must navigate through a colorful cast of Floridian characters and overcome various obstacles, including a mischievous monkey.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, described the series as a “fan-favourite,” and said that the second season will have “more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures” from Bill Lawrence. The first season also stars L Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith. It also has special guest appearances from John Ortiz, Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn, and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.