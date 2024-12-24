INTERVIEW| ‘Artists are meant to face the suffering of the world’

British-American actor Andrew Garfield recently wrapped production on Ben Gregor’s The Magic Faraway Tree and Luca Guadagnino’s thriller After the Hunt, in which he stars alongside Julia Roberts, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Ayo Edebiri. Garfield was in Marrakech recently for the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival as a member of the jury headed by Guadagnino. Alongside his official commitments, he found time out to interact with the members of the international press.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Garfield spoke about the privilege of watching non-English speaking films as a jury member, being able to play a variety of characters, the calculated choices he has made in his career thanks to the early experiences of working with master actors and filmmakers, the roles that have deeply resonated with him, his collaboration with Guadagnino, his new film We Live in Time, how he balances mainstream and arthouse films, and more.

Excerpts:

As a cinephile yourself, how does being on the jury extend your own taste in international cinema?

It’s such a beautiful opportunity to have devoted time to non-English speaking films. It’s a privilege. I’m on a nine-to-five schedule, so I long for it. I get home after work, and I want to watch something that is surprising, experimental, and unique. But, more often than not, I will, unfortunately, just have to watch something that comforts me so I can fall asleep. So, to have a devoted week where my job is to absorb and let sink into my heart, these incredible films from around the world, made by filmmakers who are coming from such personal experience and watching them with these amazing jury members that I get to talk with and learn from and exchange ideas with and argue with; it’s a beautiful privilege.