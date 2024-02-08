Jurassic World 4 to release in 2025

The release date for the next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise has been locked. On Monday, Universal Pictures announced that it plans to release Jurassic World 4 on July 2, 2025. According to reports, David Leitch is in talks to direct the film. Leitch, a former stunt performer and coordinator, is best known for directing films like Atomic Blonde, Hobbes and Shaw, and Bullet Train.

David Koepp, the screenwriter of the 1993 original Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will pen the script for the new movie. While the makers announced that the upcoming film will follow a new storyline, it is unclear if Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to head the franchise. Spielberg is all set to executive produce the new movie through his company Amblin Entertainment.