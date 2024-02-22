Gareth Edwards to direct the next Jurassic World film

Director Gareth Edwards, who last helmed the John David Washington- starrer The Creator (2023), is set to direct the next Jurassic World film for Universal Studios. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 2, 2025.

Executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment, the yet-to-be-titled film will have a script penned by David Koepp, who previously wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World in the franchise. Further details about the upcoming film are yet to be revealed.

It is worth mentioning that Gareth Edwards has been roped into the director’s chair after Universal’s negotiations fell apart with director David Leitch, who also directs the studio’s Fall Guy, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The film franchise began in 1993, with Steven Spielberg helming the first project. The upcoming film will mark the seventh in the franchise.