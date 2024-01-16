New Fear Street film in the works at Netflix: Author RL Stine

RL Stine confirmed that a new film based on the author’s Fear Street series is in the works at Netflix. The next film is set to be adapted from The Prom Queen.
On her official X account, Stine wrote, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”
In 2021, Netflix released 3 Fear Street films back to back in three weeks. The first three films so far are inspired by the author’s Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, and Fear Street: 1666, but are not direct adaptations.
This time around, however, Netflix made it clear that the next film is a standalone Fear Street film, which will be based on one specific book.
More details about the film will be revealed by Netflix in the coming days.