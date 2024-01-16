English

New Fear Street film in the works at Netflix: Author RL Stine

In 2021, Netflix released 3 Fear Street films back to back in three weeks. The first three films so far are inspired by the author’s Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, and Fear Street: 1666, but are not direct adaptations.
RL Stine confirmed that a new film based on the author’s Fear Street series is in the works at Netflix. The next film is set to be adapted from The Prom Queen.

On her official X account, Stine wrote, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”

This time around, however, Netflix made it clear that the next film is a standalone Fear Street film, which will be based on one specific book.

More details about the film will be revealed by Netflix in the coming days.

