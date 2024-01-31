Cinema without borders: 'A Real Pain' movie review- Inheritance of trauma

Beyond each other, the cousins find themselves in the company of a diverse set of fellow travellers from across the globe, all connected to the Holocaust in some way.

It magnifies the film’s mandate by turning it into a universal exploration of the experience of genocide and human survival through tough times. The historical catastrophe then becomes a touchstone with which to account for the contemporary, ongoing carnages, as well as those that might come into play in the future.

Much of the film rests on conversations between characters and confidences shared with strangers—the most powerful being a dinner conversation between David and Benji. They delicately unravel the complicated core of individuals, almost like peeling an onion. Chopin’s musical pieces run through the narrative, knitting the characters, relationships, and emotions into the wholesome fabric of the film.

The ideas and emotions of the film are brought to life by a wonderful ensemble. The show stealer is the charismatic Succession star Kieran Culkin, who is immensely likeable as well as sadly devastating as Benji. An inveterate charmer and sensitive enough to tune into the hidden pathos in others, he can’t quite get away with the carefree front he puts up for the suffering that he is nursing within.

Eisenberg himself plays a perfect foil to Culkin as David. Unlike Benji, he is a sorted, settled guy, with a loving wife and kid and a good job but unresolved when it comes to his own feelings for his cousin. The disappointments, frustrations, hurt and anger for where Benji has chosen to take himself, is rooted in an immense amount of care, concern and affection for him. A Real Pain is about ties that are as fraught as they are full of grace, as fragile as they are enduring.