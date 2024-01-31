Heartbreak High S2 gets release date

Netflix announced that the second season of Heartbreak High will premiere on the streamer on April 11, on Monday. The announcement came along with a few first-look images from the upcoming season.

An Australian comedy-drama, Heartbreak High stars Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman Parish, Josh Heuston, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe and Rachel House. Sam Rechner and Kartanya Maynard are the latest additions to the new season of the series.

Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, Heartbreak High is a soft reboot of the 1994 eponymous series. The series revolves around the teachers and students of Hartley High navigating high school romances, racial tensions in Australia, and other kinds of teen angst.

Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, the first season had eight episodes.