Celebrating Powell & Pressburger: A legacy beyond borders

Elaborating on how he built the script around Scorsese’s thoughts, David Hinton says, “I went into the archives and dug out everything Scorsese said about Powell and Pressburger, from interviews to introducing their films in screenings, and prefaces to books about them, there was a lot of material.” After the data culminated into a first draft, Hinton sat down with Scorsese to crystallise the structure.

“He was very meticulous about getting every word exactly right. He thought about everything in great detail,” he says, before adding. “It was a very collaborative effort, even the editing. Even though Marty and Thelma didn’t take credit for it, they actually did a lot of editing for the film.” Reminiscing about the making of the film, Schoonmaker says, “It was a wonderful collaboration because we all have a deep love for Michael (Powell) (laughs). In fact, David (Hinton) knew him personally, he actually carried Michael’s coffin when he died.”

On the seismic impact of Powell and Pressburger’s films and their relevance in contemporary film appreciation, Hinton comments, “Almost any young British film director cites Powell and Pressburger’s films as an influence, even if they make films that are wildly different. They permeate the culture of British cinema.” Schoonmaker adds, “These films were made seventy years ago and the young people are responding to it beautifully. It is a great tribute to Powell and Pressburger that their films have lasted this terrible period when their films were thrown out into oblivion. Marty has done so much to bring their films back to the world.” She then goes on to expound on the universality of Powell and Pressburger’s films.

“Michael (Powell) thought they should make films for the world, not for Britain or India. They both had a deep understanding of humanity. Marty said to me recently that he loves the characters in their films. What happens in these films is that even if someone is not a good person, they portray them in a way that is interesting and enjoyable. Both Michael and Scorsese share the idea that they do not want to deal with villains or heroes. They make films about the people in between. The loving way the people are portrayed in these films is really impacting the young, they are looking for that.”

David Hinton then takes us back to a period when Powell and Pressburger films felt out of resonance with the zeitgeist. He says, “During certain periods of time, certain types of films are fashionable. In the ‘60s, the great fashion was documentary-influenced films, what we would call ‘Kitchen sink dramas’, portrayals of working-class life, and a lot of influence from the French New Wave.