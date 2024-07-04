'Now You See Me 3' set for November 2025 release with original cast, new faces

The third film in the Now You See Me franchise, headlined by Jesse Eisenberg, has been slated to release on November 14, 2025. While no other film is scheduled to hit screens on the same day as of now, Marvel’s Blade, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Zootopia 2 and Wicked: Part Two are set to release in the same month on various other dates.

Though the plot of Now You See Me 3 is still under wraps, it’s learnt that the lead cast of the predecessors, including Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, will be returning as the four horsemen, the stealing illusionists.

A new generation of magicians, played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike will also be introduced in the upcoming film. Morgan Freeman will also be reprising his role.

Now You See Me 3 is helmed by Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer and jointly scripted by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham Smith and Mike Lesslie.