Prime Video announces Aldis Hodge starrer 'Cross'

BENGALURU: Earlier, we reported that Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge is set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming iteration of James Patterson’s popular detective book series, Alex Cross. On Saturday, Prime Video announced that the adaptation, titled Cross will premiere on the platform on November 14.

Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled a short teaser introducing Hodge as Alex Cross. Backed by Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross will feature Hodge as a detective and forensic psychologist.

The description of the character reads, “He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers.