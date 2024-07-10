Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis in 'The Thursday Murder Club'

The cast of Netflix’s 'The Thursday Murder Club', led by Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley, expands with the inclusion of actors Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver.

They will join the star-studded ensemble of the said male leads, along with Helen Mirren, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The crime-comedy, based on Richard Osman’s eponymous novel of 2020, is directed by Harry Potter-helmer Chris Columbus.

The story follows four septuagenarians in a retirement community who solve cold cases for fun. They encounter their first live crime, chancing upon the death of a shady property developer.

The success of Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club led to a series including The Man Who Died Twice (2021), The Bullet That Missed (2022), and The Last Devil to Die (2023). A fifth book is set to be released in 2025 to get included in the list of the four New York Times bestsellers.