'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in development

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathway, and Emily Blunt, is in the works. Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter of the original, is in negotiations to pen the screenplay for the sequel as well. While the principal cast of the original is expected to return, further details about the plot and other team members are yet to be out.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on a novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and revolves around the experience of a young woman (Hathway) working under Runway magazine’s dominating editor Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Directed by David Frankel, the film was a huge commercial success, besides earning two Oscar nominations. Streep also won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her spectacular performance in the film.