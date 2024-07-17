An Unfinished Film - Cinema in the times of COVID

Leading Chinese filmmaker Lou Ye’s cinema has been marked by a distinct air of mystery and intrigue. He has been dealing with themes of human frailties, desires, obsessions, intense passion, crime, systemic corruption, and troubled political history. The twin taboo topics of sexuality and politics have often found him on the wrong side of the establishment.

He faced a five-year ban from making movies in 2006 after the release of Summer Palace, set against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square events. In contrast, his recent work, An Unfinished Film, is an unusually personal, emotional film that aligns the ordeals of filmmaking with the trauma faced by humanity at large during the pandemic.

A docu-fiction set in January 2020, An Unfinished Film is about a film crew stumbling upon the footage of a queer movie that had come to a halt a decade ago. They reunite in Wuhan to resume the shoot and go on to deal with the unanticipated challenges that get thrown their way as COVID strikes and lockdown suddenly gets imposed across the country.

There’s a lot that’s self-reflexive about the film—the behind-the-scenes footage of Lou Ye’s own films used within the film for that matter. Or the chatter about indie filmmaking which feels a tad contrived and obvious with some banal lines like—“Are we making the film for our entertainment?” Or the spectre of censorship for that matter.

However, what’s interesting is dealing with COVID through the lens of filmmaking. Or rather, providing a glimpse of how the pandemic affected an artistic enterprise and a big industry that’s already burdened with uncertainties of its own, where passion projects often die a sudden death or can sometimes take a lifetime to find fruition.