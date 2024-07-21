'Immaculate' Movie Review: Sydney Sweeney salvages this uninventive horror flick

The shallow character writing becomes especially gnawing after we start to lap up Cecilia's defiance. Horror classics centred around Satanic and Biblical themes are classics due to some duplicitous characters who initially come across as allies to the protagonists but end up backstabbing them. One example is Dr Abraham Sapirstein, a doctor who turns out to be a participant in the cult in Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby. As for Immaculate, one of its biggest flaws is the black-and-white portrayal of its characters. Sure, not every horror film can measure up to classics, but at least predictability is avoidable. In Immaculate, you know what a particular nun will do later, from a mile away. The heightening of excitement and thrill could have only come through such characters, as the narration mostly unfolds inside a monastery, thereby reducing any possibility of creating drama in the world outside.

Immaculate stands out from other films of this sub-genre with regards to the invincibility of the devil. But there is nothing to cheer about it, as it is a byproduct of a lazily written antagonist.

Part of the reason why Sydney Sweeney's Cecilia works is that the other characters are peripheral and operate in a mechanical manner. Alvaro Morte's Sal Tedeschi and Dora Romano's Mother Superior are hugely disappointing for their lack of depth.

The visceral gore scenes partly make up for the lack of certain obligatory horror elements in the film. The repulsion that such scenes evoke testifies to the sublime craft in play, even though director Mohan milks the genre beyond acceptability. The film offers great ideas to ponder, too. There are scenes where we are told women choose nunhood not out of free will but rather because of the ill treatment they suffer at the hands of men outside. Another captivating idea is the choice of weapons in the stunt sequences; Cecilia uses a crucifix and nail, believed to be from Jesus' crucifixion, to attack those who terrify people using faith and demand unquestioning submission.

Immaculate is a film with some moments that make you want to exceedingly adore it, but also others that border on trashy. Cecilia stands against her religion's leaders in deciding whether she wants to have a child or not, demanding noninterference of the state in a woman's bodily autonomy over pregnancy. Such exceptional writing is marred by other poor choices, forcing us to form a love-hate relationship with the film.

