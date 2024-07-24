'Armand': A captivating dance sequence overshadows a procedural drama

Sometimes it takes just a moment for a film to come alive. A dance sequence with Norwegian actor Renate Rainsve swaying in delirium occupies the heart of Halfdan Ullmann Tondel’s debut feature film, Armand. It alone is more bewitching than the sum of the film’s other parts.

The ‘meltdown dance’, if one may call it that, becomes a manifestation of the frenzied, frenetic, and troubled mind and broken spirit of Elizabeth, the bohemian single mother played by Rainsve, whose 6-year-old son Armand has been accused of crossing the line of decency with a fellow student named Jon.

What follows is a pursuit of truth in an elementary school about what truly occurred between two 6-year-old boys, one in which allegations and insinuations, arguments, and counter-arguments keep getting traded to make things hazier than clear and comprehensible.

Summoned for an enquiry by the school authorities along with Sarah (Ellen Dorrit Petersen) and Sunna (Thea Lambrechts Vaulen), the parents of the other kid, the film essentially becomes a probe into Elizabeth’s psyche and that of the other adults involved. The film is sensitive enough in refusing to bring the kids, including the titular character, in the picture. We only meet the parents and the school staff.

Tondel makes it all about the adults: the complexity of their relationships, the insecurities, rivalries, and jealousies that motivate them, how their actions and reactions take a toll on the young and innocent, how a lot of what the kids say or do could just be a mindless mimicking of the elders. A continuing legacy that’s often disquieting and mortifying.