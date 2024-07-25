Lucy Lawless to reprise her 'Spartacus' role

A sequel to the US TV series Spartacus, the historical drama set in the Roman Empire, is in the making, titled Spartacus: House of Ashur. According to reports, Lucy Lawless is set to reprise her role in this sequel with a guest appearance.

Lawless played the role of Lucretia, the wife of Quintus Lentulus Batiatus, in seasons 1 and 2 of the series. Her inclusion in the sequel adds potential weight to the plot, which is said to explore alternate realities to the ending of the original series.

House of Ashur will be helmed by Spartacus creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight. It will follow the possibility of Ashur (Nick Tarabay) not having died at the end of season 2, which was titled Spartacus: Vengeance.

In addition to Tarabay, House of Ashur will also star Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, and Leigh Gill.

Starz describes the sequel as a “history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit.”