Eanna Hardwicke, Steve Coogan team up in new film 'Saipan'

Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa will direct the film from an original screenplay by Paul Fraser.
BAFTA nominee Eanna Hardwicke is all set to play Ireland national football team and Manchester United legend Roy Keane in a new film titled Saipan. It also stars Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy, Ireland’s former manager who had a public fallout with Keane.

Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa will direct the film from an original screenplay by Paul Fraser. The director duo previously collaborated on the Liam Neeson-Lesley Manville starrer Ordinary Love and the Irish film Good Vibrations.

The upcoming film gets its title from a 2002 incident on the Saipan island where Keane fought with McCarthy, reportedly about the travel arrangements, training conditions, strategy, diet, and the latter’s managerial competence.

Consequently, Keane allegedly made a rude remark against McCarthy in the dressing room and caused a controversy before he flew back to his homeland. Kane played for Ireland only after McCarthy relinquished his managerial post in 2004.

Producers Macdara Kelleher and John Keville described it as a film regarding “the events leading up to Ireland’s incendiary 2002 World Cup campaign.”

