'Mongrel': A harrowing tale of migrant struggle, moral dilemma

While Mei asks Oom to euthanize Hui, he keeps tending to all his needs. Whether he is washing Hui, giving him his meals or helping to gratify his baser, intimate needs, Oom is a picture of stoicism, patience and compassion. Will he sin by helping him let go of life or will he help in relieving him of his miseries? Caught in the eternal moral conundrum, it is Wanlop Rungkumjad’s (who plays Oom) inscrutable face and calm and collected presence that stays in the mind’s eye long after the film is over. He is trapped, vulnerable and lacking in human dignity just like those he looks after.

Oom’s fellow undocumented workers, who he must keep in check, are also in a similar abject state as Oom, dehumanised in the factories where they work and invisibilized in the shabby dormitories that they share with hundreds of others. They are taken advantage of for their work but not paid by the boss. They have even surrendered their passports and are denied proper meals. Each one of them is replaceable, be it in illness or death with the workspace like a revolving door, for every exit there is someone around to make an entry. All they can do against the blatant exploitation is resist and rebel and demand their due wages, but the unrest also appears to achieve little.

Mongrel shows the mechanics of illegal immigration—how the passage is managed surreptitiously in the garb of tourism. But more than that it shines a light on what happens afterwards. Be it the black and grey palette, the dystopic milieu, the tough mountainous topography, the eternally wet and wintry, cold and rainy weather or the constricted spaces—the home, factory, dormitory or healthcare facility—all are marked by the persistence of gloom and doom, the hallmark of the lives of the migrant workers. Michael Capron’s camera heightens the sense of suffocation and claustrophobia.

Desperation and desolation creep up even in a place of succour like the church. As a character puts it, it might be a place where people find remedies for diseases but what is truly needed is for the souls to be healed of their sins so that hope can bloom in the hopelessness of daily struggles for survival. Mongrel leaves one with a sombre, sobering, ambiguous feeling—of rare grace amid utter despair.