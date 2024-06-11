Spy x Family renewed for season 3

The hit anime series Spy x Family, which streams on Crunchyroll, has been renewed for a third season. The slice of life series is based on Tatsuya Endo’s Japanese manga series.

Along with the announcement, the makers released a new teaser visual illustrated by character designer Kazuaki Shimada and designed by art director Yuni Yoshida. Though further details about Season 3 are yet to be unveiled, the illustration features Anya and Bond.

The first season, which aired on TV Tokyo in April 2022, was directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi who was replaced by Takahiro Harada for the second season. The franchise got an anime film Spy x Family Code: White, which got a theatrical premiere in Japan in December.