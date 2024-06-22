M3GAN gets an erotic thriller spinoff titled SOULM8TE

A spinoff to the hit horror film M3GAN has been announced. Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are producing the spinoff titled SOULM8TE, a new film in the same universe that is described to be an erotic thriller “with a technological twist.”

In SOULM8TE, a man acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film is set for release on January 2, 2026.

Kate Dolan, who helmed the 2021 thriller You Are Not My Mother, is set to direct the upcoming film. She also rewrote the script, which was originally written by Rafael Jordan. The story is by Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Jordan. Other members of the cast and crew have not been announced yet.

Released in 2022, M3GAN follows an artificially intelligent doll that develops self-awareness and turns aggressive toward anyone who threatens her relationship with her human companion.

The film was a critical and commercial success and earned over $181 million worldwide. A sequel, titled M3GAN 2.0, is scheduled to be released on June 27, 2025. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are returning to star in the film.