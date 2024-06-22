Wahlberg, Hauser team up in action-comedy "Balls Up" directed by Peter Farrelly

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser are joining forces for the action-comedy Balls Up, which Peter Farrelly will direct for Amazon MGM Studios. In the Skydance production, American marketing executives (Wahlberg and Walter Hauser) undergo termination after losing out on a major sponsorship deal. Soon, their drunken acts land them in further trouble, with people across the country hunting them down.

The screenplay comes from the duo of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, known for their work on Deadpool & Wolverine. Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato of Skydance will produce the film, alongside Wernick and Reese.

This project is the fourth collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Media.