'Black Dog': A riveting tale of human-canine bonds in the Gobi Desert

The kinetic opening sequence sets the tone for Guan Hu’s Black Dog. A bus is traversing a vast, arid vista till a mob of canines appear suddenly out of nowhere, swarms around and topples the vehicle. The setting couldn’t have been more evident and self-explanatory—it’s a world where human’s best friends appear to have taken over the humans themselves.

There’s more of the dogs—Guan Hu puts one in every scene and frame of the film. In the hands of a lesser director, it may have ended up seeming like a gimmick but here, it adds potently to the visual dimension of the essential human-canine interface.

Set on the outskirts of China’s Gobi Desert, the film is about a former stunt motorcyclist and local celebrity Lang (Eddie Pang), who returns to his hometown after serving a prison sentence. He joins Uncle Yao’s (Jia Zhangke) local patrol programme to round up and remove stray dogs, in preparation for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

While Lang must start life anew with this new job to keep him afloat, the local gangster wants to avenge his nephew’s death, which he blames Lang for. Meanwhile, in his effort to hunt down a thin black rabies-affected dog, Lang ends up striking an unusual bond with him.

The film won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival where it premiered in May this year. The dog Xin, who plays the titular character, won the Grand Just prize at the independent Palm Dog awards. At its very basic, Black Dog feels like a journey into the Chinese Wild Wild West, an oddball one at that, with the tussle of two gangs of men at its core and the one between humans and dogs towering over it.