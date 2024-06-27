Jack Quaid on Hughie's personal journey in 'The Boys' Season 4

CHENNAI : Jack Quaid, who is reprising his role as Hugh “Hughie” Campbell in the fourth season of The Boys, says that his character’s arc in the recent season felt deeply personal to him. In season 4, Hughie’s father Hugh Campbell Sr (Simon Pegg), battles a severe health condition, and his absentee mother, Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt), re-enters his life and tries to connect with him. With an unexpected family reunion, Hughie becomes emotionally overwhelmed, which goes on to affect his other relationships.

Quaid adds that The Boys team has dealt with all characters seriously in the fourth season. “We get deep with every character this season. We get into what makes them tick. And it’s been fascinating for me as a reader of all the scripts, and the people who play them so well get to see them stretch, go in different directions, and do things I never expected. So I’m excited for audiences to see that,” says Quaid.

Describing his experience working with Pegg and DeWitt as some of his “best days on a set acting,” Quaid says, “You never really get the opportunity to explore all of a character. And this is the longest I’ve ever spent with a character, so I got to do these scenes that were so core to who he is, especially with his mom leaving and her coming back and then dealing with the potential loss of his father was huge. And acting opposite those two was an absolute dream come true, and I’ll be thankful to them for the rest of my life.”