'A Thousand Boy Kisses' adaptation to be directed by Stephen Chobsky

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stephen Chbosky will direct 'A Thousand Boy Kisses', a Netflix film based on Tillie Cole’s novel of the same name. Chbosky’s wife Liz Maccie will write the screenplay for the feature film. Chbosky and Maccie are reuniting after Nonnas.

A Thousand Boy Kisses follows teenager Rune Kristiansen’s return from his hometown of Norway to Blossom Grove in Georgia, only to discover that his girlfriend from childhood, Poppy Litchfield, stopped communicating with him inexplicably.

Cole’s novel also has a second part, which will come out this year.