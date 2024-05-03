Tilda Swinton joins Colin Farrell in Netflix’s 'The Ballad of a Small Player'

Actor Tilda Swinton is joining hands with Colin Farrel in The Ballad of a Small Player for Netflix. Director Edward Berger, best known for his 2022 critically acclaimed film All Quiet on the Western Front, is helming the project.

Based on the 2014 Lawrence Osborne novel of the same name, The Ballad of a Small Player will star Farrell as a gambler and con man who flees the UK and heads to Macau. The official logline reads, “When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.”

Rowan Joffe is adapting the script for the big screen. Tilda Swinton’s role is currently kept under wraps. Details of other cast members haven’t been revealed yet.

Swinton recently starred in Julio Torres’ directorial debut, Problemista, which was released earlier this year. Her upcoming slate includes Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical The End and Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature, The Room Next Door, alongside Julianne Moore and John Turturro.

Farrell, known for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin, has the much-anticipated series The Penguin from DC Studios lined up. He is also currently shooting for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opposite Margot Robbie.