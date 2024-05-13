Dawn of a kingdom

The legacy of the Planet of the Apes franchise can be traced back to 1968. Little did filmmaker Wes Ball know, as he watched the first film, starring Charlton Heston, in a VHS copy, that more than five decades later, he would be at the helm to create a new chapter in the legendary franchise. “It felt like a historical epic. This time-travelling astronaut fell into a world that felt somewhat medieval, populated by these apes, and it was one of my first introductions to sci-fi. The reveal at the end was a mind-blowing idea that triggered my fascination with the end of the world.” Ball reminisces about his experience of watching the film many times over the years.

Since its inception in the late ‘60s, The Planet Of The Apes franchise has released six films, and a remake was released in 2001. Beginning in 2011, the franchise was revived by 20th Century Studios with a series of three films known as the Planet of the Apes trilogy, which started with Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

The trilogy revolved around the story of Caesar, a chimpanzee portrayed by Andy Serkis. It was 2019 when Ball was first asked about the possibility of reviving the iconic franchise, but he wanted to avoid following the adventures of Caesar’s son.

Instead, a new seed sprouted in his mind. “It was the story of a young, naive ape named Noa, who doesn’t know anything about the outside world, a world in which Caesar has become a legend. If the last three movies were the apes in their Stone Age, they’re entering their Bronze Age in this one. We’re starting to see cultures develop within different clans. We see what has happened to the world that was left behind, what’s eroded in the absence of humanity,” explains the filmmaker.