Cannes Xpress 2024: SF Studios unveil film on Ingmar Bergman

As a part of the Day 3 proceedings at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, a film on Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman will be made by SF Studios.

The film production company had backed most of Bergman's directorials. Actor Robert Gustafsson of the Disappeared and The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window fame, will be portraying the auteur.

The untitled film is a political thriller which is set in 1976 during the Swedish election when Bergman was arrested due to alleged tax evasion charges.

The allegations stem from his 1970 transaction of 500,000 Swedish kroner from his company Cinematograf and its Swiss subsidiary Persona, which was eventually dissolved in 1974 after the Swedish Central Bank's notification. The arrest puts Bergman in a precarious situation turning the entire political establishment against him.

Popular for directing films like The Seventh Seal (1957), Wild Strawberries (1957), and Persona (1966), Bergman was ranked no. 8 in the Sight & Sound magazine's 'Greatest Directors of All Time' list in 2002. The director died in 2007.

The principal shooting of the film, backed by SF, will begin in 2025.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)