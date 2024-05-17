Donnie Yen to headline John Wick spin-off film

A spinoff revolving around the character Caine, played by Donnie Yen in John Wick: Chapter 4, is being developed by Chad Stahelski at Lionsgate. Yen will reprise his blind assassin character from Stahelski’s John Wick film in the spinoff, which will go on floors in 2025. In the fourth part of the John Wick franchise, Caine gets relieved from his High Table obligations, and the spinoff will build on this event.

“Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil and Erica push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role,” said Yen recently.