Make way, wallflowers take centre-stage

Jessie also mentions how Eloise feels equal parts of embarrassment as Whistledown was right under her nose. “She was looking for her relentlessly all over the city, getting into altercations with the queen before she found out that the writer was her best mate.” Pen not only loses her trust in Eloise but is also distressed when she overhears Colin saying she would never court her. “This scene was also equally crucial,” asserts Nicola. “Pen never saw Colin as a real human being, but only viewed him as a perfect God seated on a pedestal, which he is not. In season 3, she has matured a lot, realised her mistakes and is ready to move forward in her life,” she adds.

Eloise comes into her own

As an actor too, Nicola faces the challenge of stepping into her first romantic lead role where she balances a double life as a Featherington girl and Whistledown. “As an actor, these are the challenges that we love. It was an absolute joy and the season moves on at a swift pace, with multiple twists where the audience would not have a moment to pause,” she says. Romance has always been the central theme of Bridgerton. Luke, who understands this, elucidates, “This is the most awaited romance of the series. Colin’s comment humanises him and puts them on the same plane. He wants to resolve the conflict and reconnect, but it turns into a different dynamic altogether. He is furious as Pen is pursuing other suitors, but he is not mature enough to understand these complex feelings.”

Pen isn’t the only wallflower this season. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Eloise’s sister, too is sharing the spotlight. Hannah, who is making her debut in the series describes, “You will definitely understand who Francesca is. She is not very comfortable with the spotlight that she is thrust into. She has to step away from the shadows of her siblings and work out what she wants. She hasn’t had the courage to think for herself.”

The source material has always served as the foundation for the show and there are ways Shondaland company’s first scripted show for Netflix forges the audience’s expectations into the series. “Julia Quinn’s novels are amazing, but the exciting part is we try to keep it fresh, adding little gifts for fans to look forward to,” Claudia remarks.

A new showrunner

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, agrees to this and adds, “It is really nice to have a new showrunner this season as there is a new energy and input in this season from Jess Brownell.” Continuing to assert her dominance in London’s high society, Golda says, “The Queen is in the same vibe, but she is a little thrown off her game,” she laughs. Her character, which came to the fore in the Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte showcased her rise to power while tackling personal dilemmas in the present. “Since they are of the same umbrella, one would take some of the experiences and revelations from the series created by Shonda Rhimes. Some of that would be in the soul of Bridgerton as well,” she adds, pointing to her friendship with the Bridgertons’ mother Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Violet’s search

Tasked with finding suitors for her children, Violet, much like others, discovers herself and realises that she wants to find love again. When asked how her character places herself ahead of everyone else, especially for women of that era, Ruth Gemmel says, “Violet is certainly embracing life a little more. I’m rooting for her. Flirting is flirting whatever age we are in, but it is tricky if we are alone and going to be confident in public. I believe that is the way it happens in life.”

The trio’s friendship has stood the test of time even when Violet discovers Lady Danbury’s relationship with her father back in the day, towards the end of Queen Charlotte. “There is a lot of antagonism between women in the series,” Adjoa elaborates on the future of their relationship. “But when you travel through the three of our stories, you will understand that you can have little bumps on the road, but there is a depth of friendship that can survive everything.” The show holds its characters close, but the bonds they share are even closer. As Adjoa perspicuously puts it, “You know your friends, their frailties, desires and heartaches, all of which goes into consideration of how you relate to them. The audience will be able to understand what motivates them to behave the way they do in the face of dilemmas.”