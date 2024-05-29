Second season of Arnold’s Netflix show Fubar begins

Netflix announced commencement of production for the second season of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar. Previously, the makers announced that actor Carrie-Anne Moss has been added to the cast of the series’ second season.

The returning cast of Fubar comprises Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Barbara Eve Harris.

Fubar revolves around a CIA operative who is on the verge of retirement, discovers a family secret and is forced back into the field for one last job. The action-comedy series will have eight episodes of one hour each and touch upon family relationships, action, and comedy.

The show is created by Nick Santora, who is also executive producing alongside Arnold.