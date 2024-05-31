Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man for Amazon MGM and Mattel

Actor Nicholas Galitzine will team up with Prime Video for the third time, after successes of The Idea of You and Red, White & Royal Blue, for the live-action Masters of the Universe film.

The actor will be seen playing He-Man in the film from the studio and Mattel Films.

Details of the plot of this film, directed by Travis Knight, are yet to be revealed. Knight will work on the script with Chris Butler, while David Callaham, Aaron Nee and Adam Nee wrote the earlier draft.

Masters of the Universe, which is slated for a theatrical release on June in 2026, will be produced by Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch with Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner.

The film universe, that started in 1982, is centred around the battle between He-Man or Prince Adam of Eternia and the evil Skeletor. The film's success launched an animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe the next year. The franchise got several film and television adaptations and spanned consumer touchpoints like toys and video games.

