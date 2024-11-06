'Everything about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S2 is edgier’: Actor Eriq Ebouaney

A poignant moment in Daryl Dixon has Norman Reedus’ titular character asking Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier how they have endured the zombie apocalypse. Carol summarises the long and arduous journey of the survivors of the apocalypse with a quirky reply, “We just got lucky.” Explaining the longevity of the characters, Reedus says, “It is not just luck. It is also about determination. I guess a pureness of spirit.”

Getting emotional about Carol and Daryl, Reedus adds, “The relationship between the two is bigger than all the little boxes everybody puts characters on television in. There is a deeper understanding between them. Some sort of spiritual strand that connects those two characters. It is full of hope and love. Full of optimism in some crazy way to keep going. Even when one character lacks optimism, the other brings a positive perspective.”

McBride echoes Reedus’ sentiments. She says, “I agree. It is more than luck. Because the danger is always there. You have to find the faith that keeps you going.”

Unlike Carol, Daryl shares screen space with Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) only in the spinoff. However, they form a profound, almost spiritual relationship over the course of the show. As the saying goes, opposites attract. Daryl is an adept zombie hunter who does not hesitate to kill to protect himself and those close to him. Conversely, Laurent is a pacifist whom a religious group regards as a messiah who holds the key to the future of humanity.