'Joker: Folie à Deux' actor Tim Dillon calls it 'worst film ever made'

Comedian Tim Dillon, who has a small part in Joker: Folie à Deux, has criticised the Todd Phillips-directed sequel by calling it ‘worst film ever made.’ He recently appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and shared that during the shoot of the film, he, along with the other cast members, would discuss how the film would 'bomb'.

The sequel earned mostly negative reviews and flopped at the box office with $58 million domestically and $204 million worldwide, a far cry from the 2019 original’s $1 billion gross. Tim Dillon played an Arkham Asylum security guard in Joker 2.

“It’s the worst film ever made,” said Dillon. “I think what happened, after the first ‘Joker,’ there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces. And then I think, ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

He further continued to say that the sequel has no plot. "We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the f*** is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is," he added.

However, others found the movie being a musical to be its X factor. Last month, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino praised the sequel during an appearance on "The Bret Easton Ellis podcast", adding that Phoenix gave one of the best performances he ever saw in his life.

“I really, really liked it, really. A lot. Like, tremendously,” said Tarantino, adding that Phillips is the Joker. "Un film de Joker, all right, is what it is. He is the Joker," concluded the director.

Billed as a psychological thriller, Joker: Folie à Deux has Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, with Lady Gaga as Lee Quinzel, his love interest.