International Emmy Awards 2024: Timothy Spall wins Best Performance by an Actor award

NEW YORK: Veteran actor Timothy Spall won the award for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards 2024 for his performance in the four-part British true crime TV drama series, 'The Sixth Commandment'.

'The Sixth Commandment' is a four-part British true crime TV drama series, written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Saul Dibb. It stars Timothy Spall, Anne Reid, Sheila Hancock, Eanna Hardwicke, Annabel Scholey, and Ben Bailey Smith.

Spall has acted in films such as 'Hamlet', 'Still Crazy', 'Nicholas Nickleby', 'The Last Samurai', 'Enchanted', 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street', 'The Damned United', 'The King's Speech', 'Ginger and Rosa', 'Denial', 'The Party', and 'Spencer', among others.

The International Emmy for Best Documentary bagged by 'Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story', produced by Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries.

The mini-TV series 'Liebes Kind', an adaptation of the international bestselling novel Dear Child (original title Liebes Kind), has won the International Emmy Award for the best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

The animated series 'Tabby McTat' won the International Emmy Award for Best Kids Animation series. The International Emmy for Short-Form Series has been awarded to 'Punt de no retorn' (Point of No Return), produced by 3Cat TV3 Catalonia.

The nominations included 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series.

This year's competition showcased a remarkable range of talent and storytelling, with shows vying for top honours in both the Drama and Comedy Series categories.

The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards held in New York.