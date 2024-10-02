Love and loneliness

Boonnitipat’s narrative moves a full circle, beginning with Mengju’s family observing tomb-sweeping day rituals in the cemetery in remembrance of their ancestors. It’s here that she expresses her desire to be buried in a big plot of land of her own, when her time comes; something that will cost millions. Will she have her wish fulfilled? The film ends with her final journey to her eternal home. In between lies the coming-of-age story of her grandson M, who learns the value of people and relationships over wealth through his close association with her in her last days.

It’s wonderful to see the relationship between M and Mengju grow gradually from initial scepticism of the demanding grandma and the impatience of the grandson to mutual respect and admiration. M learns the value of her selfless ways as opposed to the materialism of her self-centric sons. It’s as much about her deliverance from pain and ties that bind as his redemption by understanding the ways of the world.

The film casts a critical look at gender roles and expectations perpetuated within families—the hypocrisy of having high expectations of duty, responsibility and commitment from mothers and daughters as opposed to the free reign given to the fathers and sons. A scenario that holds true of conservative bastions across South Asia as well. However, the film makes the feminist point without raving or ranting about it. While being an emotional ride, it doesn’t feel overly manipulative.

A lovely sense of restraint and tenderness runs through it. On the flip side, there’s little about the film’s plot that’s not predictable. You can see the twists and turns coming from afar. The characters—other than M, Mengju and Sew—are painted with broad brushstrokes—the good-for-nothing sons, the greedy cousins et al. However, the grandmother, her daughter and the grandson and their relationship with each other are all suitably nuanced.

A lot of that stems from the heartfelt performances of the three primary players. Billkin, Taew, and Jear are so well-tuned with each other that it seems like they truly are related to each other. While Billkin is a popular actor, it’s Taew who is surprisingly sublime for a non-actor in her first-ever film. A debut in her late 70s. While playing an ageing woman, she underscores the fact that age is, after all, just a number.