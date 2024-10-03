Daniel Day-Lewis to make acting comeback with his son’s film 'Anemone'

Since announcing his retirement from acting in 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis has mostly been avoiding the limelight. So when he was recently seen shooting a film scene where he rode a motorcycle with actor Sean Bean sitting behind him, there was a strong buzz about his acting comeback.

Reports have now confirmed that the upcoming film, titled Anemone, will mark his son Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial debut and it will be Day-Lewis’s first onscreen appearance since the 2017 film Phantom Thread.

The father-son duo has written the screenplay for Anemone, which reportedly explores the complex relationships between fathers, siblings, and sons, besides the “dynamics of familial bonds.”

Apart from Day-Lewis and Bean, the film’s cast also includes Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green, among others. It also brings Day-Lewis back together with Focus Features, which backed his last film Phantom Thread. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the plot and characters of Anemone.

The film has Ben Fordesman as its cinematographer, Chris Oddy as its production designer, and Jane Petrie as its costume designer.