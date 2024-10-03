Seventh instalment of 'Scream' confirms release date

The seventh instalment of the long-running horror franchise, Scream, has announced a release date after going through production delays, which resulted in changes in cast and technical crew. Neve Campbell, who will be returning as Sidney Prescott, announced that the film will be released on February 27, 2026.

The production of Scream 7 went through tumult and drama as there were multiple changes in the cast and crew. Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in the fifth and sixth instalments of Scream, was fired for her pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic comments over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Jenna Ortega said she couldn’t continue as Tara Carpenter in the franchise as she was busy with her commitment on the second season of the Netflix series Wednesday.

The Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon exited the project, calling it a dream turned into a nightmare, after which Scream franchise’s creator and writer Kevin Williamson filled his boots.

Scream was launched in 1996, with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of Radio Silence, a filmmaking collective. The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise’s highest grossing movie.