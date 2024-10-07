Third Princess Diaries film in development

Disney has announced that Adele Lim, the screenwriter of films like Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, has officially agreed to direct the long-awaited third instalment in the beloved Princess Diaries franchise. Deadline first reported the news.

Lim expressed her excitement about joining the project in a statement, saying, “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Lim will direct the film from a Flora Greeson screenplay. The producer attached to the project is Debra Martin Chase, the original architect of the franchise starring Julie Andrews as the regal grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s Genovia Queen Mia Thermopolis.

Development on the film has been underway since 2022; last year, Hathaway herself teased the project’s progress in an interview with V Magazine. “There is nothing to announce yet. But We’re in a good place,” she said.

The makers are yet to confirm plot details, but the film will expectantly resume the story from the 2001 original and its 2004 sequel, Royal Engagement.