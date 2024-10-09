It’s a wrap for Until Dawn live-action film

Earlier this year, we reported about a live-action adaptation of the Until Dawn game being in the works, with David F Sandberg attached to direct. The other day, Sandberg took to Instagram to announce that production on the film has been completed. He made the announcement with a film slate featuring an official Until Dawn game-like logo. The film, based on a 2015 PlayStation game, went on floors in August this year.

In the interactive horror game, each user gets to choose their own adventure, with their choices having an impact on the result. The game revolves around some young adults who get back together at a mountain lodge following a tragedy among them.

When a mystery killer begins to hunt them down, the nightmarish place becomes the last resort for them to keep themselves alive. The film is reportedly not looking to be a retelling of the same Until Dawn story, but it stars Peter Stormare in a role reprisal of therapist Dr Hill from the game. The new cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, and Belmont Cameli.

Until Dawn reunites Sandberg with his Annabelle: Creation producer-writer Gary Dauberman.