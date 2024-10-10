Netflix renews Gaberiel Basso’s The Night Agent for third season

Netflix announced that their thriller series, The Night Agent, has been renewed for a third season. The streamer also announced that the upcoming second season will premiere in Winter, 2025.

The Gabriel Basso-starrer show, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, follows “a low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

It also stars Luciane Buchanan, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, and Berto Colon. It has Shawn Ryan as the creator and showrunner. The second season is set to have 10 episodes.