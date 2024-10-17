James Gunn’s Superman introduces Krypto the Superdog with a first look

Krypto the Superdog, who is Superman’s sidekick in DC Comics, will be making an appearance in the upcoming film Superman, directed by James Gunn. David Corenswet plays the titular character in the new instalment.

The first look at Superman and Krypto was revealed by the director through social media, where they are both shown sitting together in front of what looks like planet Earth.

According to Gunn, the character of Krypto was initially not planned as a part of the film but later got included after he adopted a dog named Ozu while writing the script. “Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least.

He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.

What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy,” he stated.

In the comics, Krypto possesses the same powers as other Kryptonians like Superman. The film, which has wrapped production, will hit screens on July 11, 2025.