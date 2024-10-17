Until Dawn film adaptation slated for 2025 release

As reported earlier, the Until Dawn game is getting a live-action adaptation with David F Sandberg attached to direct. In the latest development, the film’s distributor Screen Gems announced that it will release on April 25, 2025.

Scripted by Gary Dauberman, the adaptation features actors Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare.

Until Dawn, based on the eponymous PlayStation game, went on floors in August this year. In the interactive horror game, each user gets to choose their own adventure, with their choices having an impact on the result.

The game revolves around some young adults who get back together at a mountain lodge following a tragedy among them. When a mystery killer begins to hunt them down, the nightmarish place becomes the last resort for them to keep themselves alive. The adaptation is reportedly not a retelling of the same Until Dawn story, but it stars Stormare in a role reprisal of therapist Dr Hill from the game.