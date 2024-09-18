James Cameron to adapt 'Ghosts Of Hiroshima'

James Cameron has bought the rights to make a feature film adaptation of the upcoming book Ghosts Of Hiroshima. Charles Pellegrino’s book about the atomic bomb is schedule to release through Blackstone Publishing next August.

Cameron’s feature would be partly based on the real story of Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the engineer known as the lone person to survive the atomic bombings in Japan during the Second World War.

Yamaguchi had visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the two subsequent days when the US dropped the bombs, which reportedly accounted for the deaths of about 100,000 to 200,000 people, in the cities.

The film would be Cameron’s first feature not part of the Avatar franchise since Titanic, the 1997 feature starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, among others. His next film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will hit theatres on December 19, 2025.

The third part in the franchise was filmed simultaneously with Avatar: The Way of Water and is currently in post production. There are two more films in the Avatar franchise, but Cameron is yet to confirm his involvement in either as a director.

It is reported that Cameron will be directing the Ghosts Of Hiroshima adaptation after wrapping up his commitments in the Avatar series.