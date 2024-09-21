A night with Peter Cat Recording Co., the New Delhi band that’s found global appeal

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.: There’s an unspoken reverence emanating from the crowd as Peter Cat Recording Co. begins to play the blend of disco and jazzy psychedelic melodies that intro “People Never Change.”

All of a sudden, singer and guitarist Suryakant Sawhney launches into the melancholy, self-aware lyrics that contrast the upbeat track. Cheers erupt from the sea of fans packed like tinned fish inside the intimate West Hollywood, California, venue, swaying back and forth as Sawhney’s crooning, Frank Sinatra-esque vocals wash over them.

It’s an August night at the Troubadour, and music lovers have gathered for a seemingly spiritual experience in the form of an album release party. Phones are out for only a few songs. “BETA” has been out for less than 72 hours at this point and already fans are singing along to almost every word.

“I think ultimately the kind of people who come to the shows end up being people who have actually had deeper connection with the music itself,” said Sawhney. “It (the music) requires people to know them, have heard them, internalize them, know the lyrics so then they can enjoy themselves.”

The New Delhi-based band has quickly risen from its status as an indie band popular among South Asian audiences to embarking on a 77-stop headlining world tour through December. The tour titled “Good Luck Beta ’24,” is hitting North America, Europe and India, while Peter Cat is also opening for Khruangbin during select dates.

“It felt like a good place to start,” Sawhney said of the West Coast choice.

“I mean, at least in the US, really, it was very organic,” he said with respect to the band’s rise in popularity. Peter Cat Recording Co. was born on New Year’s Day 2011 and emerged onto the music scene with their debut album, “Sinema.” They’re named after the Peter Cat restaurant in Kolkata and Sawhney’s “desire to be a businessman rather than just a musician.”

After a 2012 tour through India, their first show outside of the country was in Berlin, in 2015. Four years later, the album “Bismillah” launched them onto the radar of global audiophiles, generating a new strain of fans.